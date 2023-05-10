SHREVEPORT, La-- The federal civil rights trial of three former Shreveport police officers continued today as the government’s expert witness on the Shreveport Police Department's use of force policy took the stand.
Treveion Brooks, William Cody Isenhour, D’Andre Jackson are accused of civil rights violations in the arrest of Chico Bell and Damon Robinson on Jan. 24, 2020.
Sgt. Briana Rivera, who teaches at the Shreveport training academy, said the video is hard to watch. As the government's first witness, she spent most of the day on the stand.
Rivera reviewed videos showing when Damon Robinson, who was the passenger, put his hands up, that is the first step in his compliance. She said Brooks is on the passenger side, holstering up his service weapon. He punches Robinson while he’s in a prone position over and over, Rivera said.
Dash cam videos obtained by KTBS show several SPD officers involved in the chase of Bell as unknown objects are thrown out of his truck window. The chase ended on Linwood Avenue, where the video shows Bell and Robinson raising their hands then sticking both hands out of the windows of the truck in an apparent attempt to surrender.
Officers could be seen pulling Bell out of the truck through the driver’s window. He is hit and kicked, leading to several injuries.
Their trial is expected to continue into next week.