MANSFIELD, La. -- Testimony could begin by week's end in the capital murder retrial of a DeSoto Parish man previously convicted of killing a Stonewall child more than 13 years ago.
Jury selection got underway June 19 in Leesville. Sixty potential jurors have been qualified. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin Tuesday making their picks from that pool.
Those who are seated will be taken to DeSoto Parish to hear evidence in first-degree murder trial of Brian Horn, 46.
DeSoto District Attorney Charles Adams said he anticipates opening statements could happen by Thursday or Friday.
Horn is accused in the March 23, 2010 death of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom, a North DeSoto Middle School student. Jurors are being picked in another parish because of extensive publicity about Justin’s death and Horn’s arrest.
The first jury that convicted Horn in 2014 was made up of East Baton Rouge residents.
Horn sat on death row at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola until the fall of 2018, when the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned his conviction and death sentence because of precedent set by another case. In both cases, the defendants accused their attorneys of conceding their guilt before the juries without their approval.
At his trial, Horn’s attorneys claimed Justin’s death was accidental and did not warrant a first-degree murder conviction and death sentence.
Adams is again seeking the death penalty in the case.
Two weeks after he was hired, Horn, posing as a 15-year-old girl, communicated via text messages to Justin and set up a meeting. The “girl” told Justin she was sending a taxi to pick him up from a friend’s house.
Prosecutors said Horn held Justin against his will in the car, before killing him and disposing of his body in a shallow pool of water in a wooded area across a fence. Sightings of the taxi in the area quickly led to Horn and his arrest.
Justin died of asphyxiation.
That taxicab company no longer exists. And a new law in Louisiana and other states – called Justin’s Law – puts employment restrictions on violent sex offenders.
Horn sought to have his prior sex offense convictions omitted from his murder trial. However, the Louisiana Supreme Court in February reinstated DeSoto District Judge Amy Burford McCartney’s pre-trial determination that Horn’s crimes can be included in his capital murder trial.