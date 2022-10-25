NEW BOSTON, Texas – The prosecution in the penalty phase of the trial of Taylor Parker continues to build on her never-ending schemes and lies despite being incarcerated.
Tuesday, the state called Special Agent Brisco Davis who investigated Parker's actions behind bars following her arrest in October 2020 for the murder of Reagan Hancock, 21, and cutting of her baby from her womb.
Davis testified that Parker endeared herself to inmates, playing into their interests to be all things to all people to get what she wanted. She would offer money, share biblical knowledge and even posed as bisexual to lure female into her web.
Parker also created a scheme to implicate a suicidal, mentally fragile inmate in the murder that Parker was convicted of, Davis said.
Parker had a role for each one she involved in the scheme, including planting evidence, getting a story published in the local newspaper and collecting witnesses, Davis added.
Davis read two lengthy letters written by Parker. He concluded the evidence contained in the letters was only known by the person who committed the murder and information Parker only would know, such as her family and where she had travelled, but most importantly, Davis said he saw no evidence of remorse.
This week marks the third week in the penalty phase where the jury, which convicted Parker last month of capital murder, will decide if she dies by lethal injection or serves life in prison.