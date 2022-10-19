NEW BOSTON, Texas – Convicted of capital murder and facing a possible death sentence has not stopped Taylor Parker from carrying on schemes while in jail waiting on her fate, according to testimony Wednesday.
Recorded jail conversations were played for the jury during the fourth day of the penalty phase. Those conversations entered on Parker's continued lies to her ex-boyfriend after the murder.
Additionally, Parker was heard on the recordings demanding power and control, according to testimony. She told her mother one of the corrections officers allowed her to stay out of her pod longer than other inmates.
"Nobody's going to (expletive) with me in here," Parker is recorded telling her mother.
The jury hearing those statements will decide if Parker should get life in prison or die by lethal injection for killing Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage, on Oct. 9, 2020.
As testimony continued, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Andrew Venable was recalled to the stand to talk about the timeline and investigation into the turmoil Parker created with her financial fraud, lies to her employers and medical schemes.
Venable said Parker used a voice changing app to go along with her made-up characters, or as the prosecution put it, her “fake characters.”
Some of the voicemails the court heard were actually Parker disguising her voice as men leaving messages for her former boyfriend, Wade Griffin. The messages were about land Griffin he supposedly given access to for hunting. But the calls were based on lies because the property was private.
Parker’s pattern appeared to lead Griffin, before and during the time of Hancock's murder, to believe Parker's family had millions of dollars and wire transfers were on their way. When the money never showed, Parker resorted to fake medical diagnoses, using falsified documents to show her employers her made up illnesses prohibited her from working.
Parker claimed and was even hospitalized under the pretense that she had suffered a stroke, a pulmonary embolism, seizures, multiple sclerosis and viral meningitis. She also used these diagnoses to fraudulently apply for disability and FMLA, which is a leave of absence from work.
The prosecution established how much work and how difficult it must have been to keep up with all the façades she created.