BENTON, La. – The attorney for a family who lost their 4-year-old daughter in a crash involving an oil services company truck said during opening statements Tuesday that there were many red flags missed by the company that should have kept the driver from being behind the wheel.
On November 19, 2017, Shane DeMoss was driving an F-250 owned by Stuart Petroleum Testers. He was northbound on Benton Road and ignored a red light at Kingston Road, slamming into the side of a vehicle driven by Morgan Grantham.
Her daughter, Katie Grantham, whose family called her Katie Bug, was a passenger. She was severely injured and died a few days later. Morgan was also severely injured, suffering a broken neck, pelvis and broken ribs.
Attorney Trey Morris is representing Katie’s parents. Jury selection began Monday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse with opening statements and testimony getting underway Tuesday.
Morris told the jury that there were a series of background checks that should have been done on the driver.
“They lost their little girl because safety rules were not followed,” Morris told the jury. “Someone was hired who should never have been.”
Morris told the jury that DeMoss had issues in a previous job with a drug screening, both quitting over a drug test then later testing positive for meth. He said that a three-year background check required for CDL drivers should have revealed that.
Morris also described other incidents involving DeMoss’ tenure with Stuart Petroleum when drug tests were requested. The tests were ultimately blocked by DeMoss’ manager because CDL drivers were hard to find and valuable to the company.
On the day that Katie Grantham was fatally injured, a witness described seeing DeMoss exit Interstate 220 and head northbound on Benton Road, driving recklessly, Morris told the jury.
“People on meth drive more aggressively. They weave, they cut people off, they run red lights,” Morris said.
After the crash, DeMoss was given a field sobriety test. Morris says a person on meth could commonly pass that test because it is stimulant. Morris said a black bag with meth residue was later found in the company truck involved in the crash.
Defense attorneys agreed that DeMoss was at fault in the incident and the family should be compensated.
“The evidence will show that we are taking full responsibility for this horrible accident. We need to pay. We need to compensate the family,” said attorney Jeff Tillery, who represents Westchester Fire & Casualty, the insurance company involved in the case.
“This is not about compensation for the value of Katie’s life because it was priceless” Tillery said. “Do you think any amount of money is going to make them feel better?”
Attorney David Groome represents DeMoss and the company that bought out Stuart Petroleum, Covenant Technologies. Groome pointed out that Stuart no longer exists. Groome also acknowledged that “mistakes were made.”
Groome also noted that Morris’ portrayal of DeMoss’ drug use was not accurate.
“The picture will be painted that he’s an addict, but that’s not the truth,” Groome said.
Groome pointed out to the jury that there were multiple officers on the scene of the crash, including the state police, and that DeMoss was given a field sobriety test and passed.
DeMoss was not charged directly with Katie Grantham’s death. He was charged with running a red light in a fatal accident and served 10 days on weekends in jail.
DeMoss was present in the courtroom, even though his attorney said he did not have to be there. The Grantham family along with many supporters were also present, many of whom shed tears as the facts of the case were told to the jury.
All sides agreed that something should be paid to the Grantham family. But how much is what the trial is all about. The sides seem far apart.
Morris suggested the floor for compensation is $80 million. Defense attorneys on several occasions suggested examples to the jury of $2 to $3 million.
“What this case is about is what’s fair,” Groome told the jury. “Stand up and do what is reasonable here.”
The trial is being heard in Judge Parker Self’s courtroom and is expected to last at least the rest of the week.