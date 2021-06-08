SHREVEPORT, La. - A 64-year-old Waskom man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile in Caddo Parish, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Charles Warren Clayton was book into the Caddo Correctional Center Monday.
Clayton is accused of sexually assaulting the victim over a 13-year period. He has been previously convicted of video voyeurism in 2006.
Clayton was located in Waskom by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. He was charged with aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile. His bond has not been set.