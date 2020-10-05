BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Texas man on human trafficking charges.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release undercover agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force were conducting a human trafficking investigation Monday when they arrested Ray Charles Samuels Jr., 31, of the Dallas area.
Whittington said agents determined Samuels was trafficking a female victim at a Bossier hotel.
Besides the human trafficking charge, Samuels was also booking pandering, promoting prostitution, resisting arrest, money laundering, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and several drug charges.
Bond has not been set for Samuels.