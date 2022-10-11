TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Airport executes a successful triennial full-scale emergency exercise on Tuesday.
The scenario enacted an American Airlines plane having an accident with a smaller jet and 44 people were involved.
Texarkana Regional Airport Executive Director Paul Merlich said, "We are testing out what would happen if we had a full-scale emergency. We’ve received help in the times that we should, including fire, getting people to roll out on ambulances, that way the hospitals are already briefed that they’re coming and they can start doing what they need to do."
Both Ark. and Texas side Fire Departments were available for the enacted incident, as were LifeNet and local hospitals.
"Everything is going good because every three years we want to make sure that if this happens, it’s not the first time anyone has ever heard of the airport and we want to make sure that everyone is on the same page. We want to make it go as smoothly as we can," said Merlich.
Another role the scenario played was teaching emergency staff where the new airport entrance and airport fire department actually were located, as the new entrance is a couple of miles from the original airport entrance.
"Anytime you have a real emergency, there are a lot of things that happen real rapidly and we just want to make sure everyone stays safe and everyone is able to get out there okay," Merlich said.
The new airport entrance address is 4801 East 19th St.