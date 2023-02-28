TEXARKANA, Ark. – The FAA awarded The Texarkana Regional Airport almost $4.3 million from Biden’s infrastructure act on Monday to complete the new terminal.
This was in addition to a similar grant of $5 million the airport received last year.
“Once this is complete, we are going to immediately look at lengthening and strengthening our main runway, which will allow us to fly in cargo containers and low-cost carriers like Spirit Airlines that can fly further and direct," airport Director Paul Mehrlich said.
American Airlines is currently the only carrier using the airport, which flies to DFW airport.
The airport is expected to open in 2024.