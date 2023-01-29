TEXARKANA, Ark. – The new terminal for the Texarkana Regional Airport is expected to be on time for an early 2024 opening.
The first two construction phases out of four are complete for the 40,000 square feet building and Phase Three includes interior work such as electrical and plumbing while Phase Four at $36 million will include two jetways.
The airport will need about $1 million more, possibly coming from state and federal grants to provide more parking spaces if more funding is received, plans are to extend the runway from 6,600 feet to 7,100.