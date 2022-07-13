TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Regional Airport is set to receive $5 million from the Department of Transportation’s (D.O.T.) Federal Aviation Administration (F.A.A.).
The money being rewarded is from the nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund 85 airports in the country for improvements entitled the Airport Terminal Program.
The purpose of the grant is to develop and expand certain airport terminals with the goal of increasing passenger capacity, promoting competition, increasing energy efficiency and providing better accessibility for persons with disabilities.
“The work that goes into building safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation’s infrastructure but an investment in the future of our country’s workforce," said F.A.A Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.