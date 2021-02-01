TEXARKANA, Ark - The Texarkana Arkansas District Court is wanting to help those that may be affected by having a failure to appear or probation violation active warrant.
They are offering the Amnesty Program and it will start on February 1st, 2021 and end on March 31st, 2021.
This consist of paying the old fines in full then this removes the warrant and the warrant fee. This saves the individual approximately $350.00 in CASH with no jail time, so you keep your job and your freedom.
If you have any questions, please call Probation Office at (903)-798-3241, (903)-798-3243 or the Court Office at (903)-798-3016.