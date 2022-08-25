TEXARKANA, Texas – As the election date is rounding the corner in November, the city of Texarkana in Arkansas and Texas races are unfolding
On the Texarkana, Texas side, all incumbents are running uncontested. While on the Arkansas side, three of four city offices are being challenged in the upcoming election.
According to candidate filing documents, voters have options to vote for the mayor as well as the Board of Directors in Ward 3 and Ward 5. Ward 4’s incumbent Ulysses Brewer’s seat is uncontested, so he will remain in office.
Incumbent Texarkana, Ark. Mayor Allen Brown filed for re-election in July and he is being contested by Tederal Jefferson.
Incumbent Assistant Mayor Steven Hollibush is being challenged by Otha Williams Jr. for the seat in Ward 3 on the Board of Directors.
Incumbent Director Barbara Miner of Ward 5 did not seek re-election. Three candidates will contend for the seat in the election. If none of the three receives a majority vote for Ward 5 in November, then a runoff election will take place between the two candidates with the highest number of votes.
Board candidates are required to live in the ward they wish to represent.
To run for mayor, candidates must be at least 21 years of age, a qualified registered voter and reside in the city for at least 30 days.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 in Arkansas and Election Day is Nov. 8.