TEXARKANA, Ark. – Following the Texarkana Texas City Council’s lead, the Board of Directors on the Arkansas side decided to try out Bird Rides, Inc. scooter pilot program.
The concern from the board when the topic was first brought to a previous meeting was what happens when the scooters get left on the sidewalk.
City Manager Jay Ellington confirmed a local operator from Bird Rides would be taking care of that on their daily work routine.
Mayor Brown said one of his concerns was that he did not want the city staff to have to take care of the scooters since the manpower for the city is already limited.
Brown said he is willing to try anything but said he doubts the program will be successful in Texarkana.
He has seen this type of program successful in larger college towns where students utilize them, said Brown.
The city manager had met with the police department to check their thoughts on this issue.
Bob Jordan, the assistant police chief said they did not have any laws that would conflict with the operation of the scooters and that the Board has the authority to set those guidelines.
The ordinance passed with only one “no” voted by Barbara Miner, Director of Ward 5.
Texarkana Texas passed the ordinance for the scooter program in their last City Council meeting on July 12.