TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Texarkana, Ark., city Manager Jay Ellington is resigning his position effective March 31, the city announced Friday in a news release.
Ellington has served as city manager since June 2021 and said in his letter of resignation that the city has “navigated numerous challenges, provided outstanding service to our citizens, initiated processes to update the long-range comprehensive plan for Texarkana, implemented community-changing projects, programs, and strategies, and focused on planned growth and economic vitality.”
Ellington leaves the city to join the Crater Planning District Commission (CPDC) as its executive director. The commission, located in Petersburg, Va., serves 11 city/county governments in Southern Virginia in areas of transportation, economic and small business development, the environment, and as a facilitator for major military-related discussions.
Ellington’s family lives in the Southern Virginia area, and this opportunity will allow him and his wife to be near their three children, their spouses and their four grandchildren. Recognizing that time, health, and family are precious, he and his wife made the decision for him to accept this new position.
Ellington stated that he is “excited about the vision of the Board of Directors and what that means for the citizens and future of Texarkana” and thanked the board for allowing him to “lead a great group of dedicated public servants.”
He will focus his remaining time on wrapping up key city and community efforts and collaborating with the board and department heads to provide a smooth transition of projects, initiatives, and responsibilities.