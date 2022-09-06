TEXARKANA, Ark. – During the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, Financial Director TyRhonda Henderson was praised for a clean audit for the fiscal 7ear 2021.
The audit found no compliance issues and required no modifications. Director Hart of Ward 6 offered gratitude to Henderson during the meeting.
Mayor Allen Brown, who has a financial background, said the city was able to approve certain requests for expenditures this year since the budget was balanced well for the previous year. Brown also said he felt citizens have been able to benefit from that for certain fixes that were needed in the community.
Henderson said she is happy every year there is a fund balance because keeping operating costs down by not increasing operating spending is key until there is at least five years’ worth of fund balances.
Also, the meeting included a concern by Director Jeff Hart over the Realtor Road pedestrians and bicyclists riding in the roadway after dark, especially since there is limited lighting. Hart said there had been two fatalities in that area.
As a result, interim Police Chief Bobby Jordan has instructed officers to monitor that area and anyone walking or riding in the roadway could be assessed disorderly conduct tickets.
Hart is asking drivers to be extra cautious when driving in that area because of the concern of more fatalities. Hart also thanked Jordan and City Manager Jay Ellington for being proactive about the situation.