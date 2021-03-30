TEXARKANA, Ark. -- The Texarkana, Ark., Police Department has a new chief.
Interim Chief Kristi Bennett has dropped the interim title following her promotion Monday to the permanent position. She's the city's first female police chief.
Bennett replaces her predecessor, former Chief Robert Harrison, who served for 31 years. She's held the interim title since Sept. 1.
Bennett began working at the police department in 2005, where she dedicated herself to building and maintaining relationships within the community. Bennett started her career as a patrol officer, quickly moving through the ranks and becoming the department's public information officer (PIO.) During that time, she developed and spearheaded the PRIDE Academy when the city needed an outreach program for the community's youth.
"Chief Bennett has built a strong working relationship within our community and is respected statewide, receiving local, state, and national recognition for her law enforcement work, including the TOP COP Award from the National Association of Police Organizations in Washington D.C.," the department said in a news release. "We are excited as well as fortunate to have her as our chief. She cares for this police department and the people who build it. We welcome Kristi Bennett as our police chief, and we will support her."