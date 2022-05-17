TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Job Fair held Tuesday at the Texarkana, Ark. Recreation Center had a better turnout than was expected.
John McCoy, the Recreation Program Coordinator said 35 vendors were available to offer employment to job seekers and many were hiring on the spot. Some candidates were offered the opportunity to start work immediately.
The job fair was offered by the Department of Public Works in conjunction with the Arkansas Work Force Centers and Express Employment Professionals.
The local office manager of the Arkansas Work Force Centers, Lola Smith said roughly 150-200 job seekers came through the doors for the job fair.
Jakob Martin, recruiting specialist for Express Employment stated although the turnout was greater than job fairs during the pandemic, it was not as large as job fairs pre-pandemic.