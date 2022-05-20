TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Texarkana man possessing child pornography on his laptop was ordered to pay restitution of $54,000 to victims depicted in the downloaded images.
Demarcus Marcae Peoples, 37, appeared for sentencing on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey.
Under federal law, children pictured in pornographic images are entitled to restitution.
The restitution can be used by the victims for mental health or medical care if needed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones argued although Peoples’ offense was possession of child pornography rather than distribution, the harm done to the victims cannot be ignored.
“These are real children,” said Jones. “There are ongoing issues that follow these children all of their lives.”
Before sentencing Peoples to 37 months in federal prison, Judge Hickey said, “They're victims every time someone watches it."
In addition to the prison term, Peoples must register as a sex offender and be supervised by federal officials for 10 years after his release.
Included in the supervised release, the defendant is ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation with treatment. In addition, Peoples’ use of the internet and electronic devices will be scrutinized by federal officials and at any time his home, car and devices can be searched.