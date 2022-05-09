TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Summer Games Torch Run Southwest Leg began Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the parking lot of the Walmart Super Center on Arkansas Boulevard.
The participating Texarkana, Ark. police officers were prepared to run and carry the torch with a live flame for 18 miles. It then was passed to the Hempstead County Runners, who would then pass the torch to other law enforcement departments across the state of Arkansas, eventually ending up in the final destination of Searcy, Ark., at the Harding University stadium.
The mission of Special Olympics Arkansas is to provide athletic training to those with intellectual disabilities. They learn friendly, healthy competition as they practice healthy lifestyle choices and develop better social skills and friendships. The program is offered completely free of charge to them.
The other mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is instilling a spirit of giving and volunteering. Their goal is to raise money to support Special Olympics and year-round sports training.
The fundraising supports the annual event which has typically raised over $500,000 for the program each year.
For more information, go to their Facebook page at Texarkana ARKPD.