TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana, Ark. Police Department is holding their PRIDE Academy for incoming sixth-graders August 1 through 5 at Texarkana, Ark. middle school.
PRIDE stands for Personal Responsibility in Daily Efforts and equips students with ways to combat Peer pressure, as well as teaching Responsibility, Integrity, Decision-making skills and success through Empowerment.
This annual five day camp was created by police officers in Texarkana and is completely unique to Texarkana.
Communications Officer, Corporal Kelly Pilgreen said this year's camp would have been their Tenth Annual PRIDE camp, but due to COVID causing the last two years' cancellations, this year is camp is their eighth annual event.