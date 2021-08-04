TEXARKANA, Ark. - With the first day of school only a couple of weeks away, Texarkana, Ark., School District (TASD) hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to give students, parents and staff a chance to get their first dose of vaccine before returning to class.
Organizers wondered if there was going to be some vaccine hesitancy, but the clinic turnout was pretty steady. Their goal was vaccinate around 200 students inside the Arkansas High School cafeteria.
The district partnered with the Arkansas Department of Health to administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to adults. Organizers said they had a lot of families attend the clinic, as well as, some students even out-of-district.
TASD School Resource Officer Royce Green said he had been hesitant about the vaccine before, but had done more research and changed his mind.
"I think the one thing that stood out. They said if there's another form of protection out there, why would you not protect yourself, especially if you work around kids? I have a new grandson. I just want to sure to be there to give him good advice and be a good example for him," said Green.
Hunter Sherk, 16, came with his dad and sister to get the shot, and said his employer is also giving him a bonus for getting the vaccine.
"I had mixed emotions at first. I really know about it, but now I'm like might as well. It will help out a little bit and help protect other people too," said Sherk.
Kaine Carmack will be starting the 8th grade this fall and said getting the vaccine was a priority for him.
"So I didn't infect any of my friends or get infected at all. It's pinched but didn't really hurt that bad," said Carmack.
"We wanted to get as many student vaccinated before school as we could," said Gwen Adams, TASD assistant superintendent of support services.
As for COVID-19 policies or restrictions that will be implemented, district leaders said they're still waiting on guidance from the state.
The second Pfizer dose will be given to students on Aug. 25.
At that clinic, students will be entered into a drawing to win either a Chromebook, bicycle, flat screen TV or Apple AirPods.