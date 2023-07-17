TEXARKANA, Ark. – Prior to the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday, a workshop was held allowing input from citizens about the City Comprehensive Plan, which was passed in the Board meeting afterward.
According to City Planner Mary Beck, the plan includes developments for a trail, land use, street plans and housing recommendations, based on the needs of the community.
Also approved was an ordinance to an agreement with Miller County to house city inmates at the county jail.
And, despite some concerns with payment issues, one more year was approved for a limited franchise with Bird Rides, Inc. for scooter sharing.
The franchise was previously passed by the City Council on the Texas side but Mayor Allen Brown said he wants the Board to have a discussion with the Texas side before signing off for another year for scooter sharing.
The next Board meeting is slated for Monday, August 7, at 6 p.m.