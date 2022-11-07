TEXARKANA, Ark. – Ward 2 Director Laney Harris informed the Board of Directors that five Arkansas companies have been named to the Fortune 500 list for 2022 whereby Arkansas stakes its claim in what is expected to be a trillion-dollar advanced air mobility market.
Harris announced Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed November as Business and Industry Appreciation Month for the state of Arkansas.
Then Mayor Allen Brown announced a proclamation for the city declaring Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday which will encourage citizens to shop all year with our local businesses which will help to create jobs and boost the city’s economy.