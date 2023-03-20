TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors was given a brief ComprehensivePlan presentation on Monday by Juliet Richey with Garver, an urban planning company.
“We have been working on the plan for a little over a year now,” said Garver, who has developed a detailed plan reflective of the people of Texarkana.
A few items voiced by residents include investing in State Line Avenue with sidewalks and possibly looking into multi-family residences there. Downtown remains a focal area, but Richey said it needs more study to seek available options.
Another popular idea from citizens was the importance of trails and bicycle paths.
The public is invited to attend the open presentation on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Texarkana Rec Center for a detailed plan for the city with maps and displays.
Mayor Allen Brown said that this was City Manager Jay Ellington’s last meeting.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your city manager,” said Ellington. “I enjoyed working with y’all.”
The board does not have an interim city manager.
The next board of directors meeting date is slated for April 3.