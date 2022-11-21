TEXARKANA, Ark. – The board of directors of Texarkana, Ark. met Monday evening to wrap up the end-of-year events and tie up some loose ends for the city.
As bystanders attending one or more of these meetings, it becomes clear that the directors and other city staffers working closely together appreciate each other’s unique contributions offered to the city.
Gratitude and compliments abound particularly as the year nears its end.
First on the agenda was what appeared to be an uncomfortable situation.
Public Works Director Tyler Richards suggested authorization for the City Manager, E. Jay Ellington to enter into a contract with Stan Excavating Company for the demolition of the Regency House located at 110 E. Broad Street in Ward 2.
There has been only one bidder for the project because it is such a “mess” that no one else wants to take on the project. In addition, the building and property next door also need demolition.
Talk to table the issue was discussed, but rather, Ward 6 Director Jeff Hart said, “We are putting off the inevitable, that building, and the one next door needs to come down, so I motion for its removal despite current litigation.”
The only opposition to the resolution was Mayor Brown and Ward 1 Director Terry Roberts, so the resolution passes.
Next on the agenda was the adoption of a resolution authorizing the transfer of existing bonds from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company to its parent company, Good Year Tire & Rubber Company.
This appeared to basically be a name change, and it was passed unanimously after Finance Director TyRhonda Henderson was available to comment and explain the function of this resolution.
Then, adopting an Ordinance to authorize the City Manager, Mr. Ellington to enter into a service agreement with the Texarkana Chamber of support services to include advertising and development of a mobile tour application as well as entering into a service agreement with Main Street Texarkana for support services including the 2022 Christmas Parade. Broad Street lighting upgrade and landscape enhancements. Both had an emergency clause requested.
In sum, this is a service for a committee. A unanimous yes vote on the holiday lighting, emergency and another person. It allows the city manager to enter into an agreement.
The vote was unanimous with Texarkana website services and was passed by all directors with a motion to attach an emergency clause.
Lastly, regardless of much opposition, Doug Avery as a captain in the Texarkana Ark. police department is retiring.
Mayor Allen Brown said, “Who authorized this?”
Avery said, “Mr. Ellington (city manager) has been a joy to work with, he’s even been open-minded when I said we need about $2.5 million.”
Avery also said, “I appreciate all of you for serving our city, I got grandbabies now. But if I can help you, call me. I have enjoyed it, but it’s time for me to spend some family time, and I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
Director Terry Roberts said, “We will miss you there at bi-state, you are a great professional, but I’m happy to call you, my friend.”
Ellington also said, “The first part of next year, I am hoping for a negotiation between the Crossties and 1894.”
And, “Our one budget workshop is on Nov. 29 on a budget which is pretty similar to the way it has been in the last couple of years. I just want to get everyone up to speed.” said Ellington.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:45 p.m.