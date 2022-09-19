TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana, Ark. board of directors meeting Monday evening focused on budget and projections for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023.
Public Works Director Tyler Richards presented the progress made with streets and weed lots as he was met with praise from directors commenting on the obvious updates being made in the city.
A presentation was also given by the Texarkana Water Utilities given by Finance Director Tricia Briggs depicting the breakdown of the expenses utilized and Mayor Brown commenting, “We are on the road to recovery,” despite the increase of the cost of supplies affected by inflation.
Next, a presentation was given for the budget in the fiscal year 2023 for the airport.
The general remarks by the mayor did not hide his trepidation of the looming cost of the new terminal that Ark. had entered into a mutual agreement with the Texas side years ago where the expenses seem to be exceeding what budget expectations were in the beginning of the agreement.
The conversation Monday evening included comments that Texas, as a state could more easily afford the expense of the new terminal, whereas it was more of a stretch for Ark. that does not match Texas’ higher revenues.
Mayor Brown said that since Ark. had entered into this agreement with Texas, that Ark. would live up to their promise by paying for their share of the expense of the new terminal, but Brown said he would rather spend the money for repairing streets than to have to pay down this debt.
Brown said he had predicted this situation would happen years ago.
All resolutions were adopted and passed by the board.
City Manager Jay Ellington announced that of the 30 applicants for the open police chief position, it has been narrowed down to four.