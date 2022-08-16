TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday focused largely on the continual animal control issue by voting on an amendment of the animal ordinance.
Texarkana’s animal population continues to grow at an exponential rate with animal shelters overflowing, animals running around unsafely without an owner, and unnecessary euthanizations of healthy animals.
Several animal advocates and their groups from the community stood before the board to ask for consideration of the directors to vote yes to amend the animal code Chapter 5.
One provision of the amendment requires owners to spay or neuter any dog or cat 6 months or older. Failure to do so would result in a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine.
Presenter Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center (ACAC) said, “this attacks the root cause of animal overpopulation in our community by preventing unwanted litters. This will significantly reduce animal intake over time and eliminate euthanasia for healthy animals in our city and animal shelters.”
Additionally, the amendment would restrict animal rescue groups, humane organizations, pounds or shelters to release any unsterilized cat or dog to a new owner.
Also included is a requirement for breeders to procure a breeder maintenance permit from the city and animal shelter for $100 per year, as well as an unaltered animal permit at $250 for each dog or cat being used for breeding purposes.
The new section changed the length of time animal control holds a cat or dog before allowing adoption or euthanization from three days to five days.
The original ordinance stated the shelter could transfer the title of the dog or cat to the humane society after the holding period. The amendment would change the transfer instead to an ‘animal rescue organization.’
And lastly, fines would be increased from $10-$200 to $145-$500 for ordinance violations.
Teague said, “this will significantly reduce animal intake over time and eliminate unhealthy animals in our communities. Spaying and neutering is the only prevention for dogs and cats. We will also emphasize city tags.”
The board of directors meeting lasted twice as long as most meetings and during discussion with the board, including questions and answers, many in the audience of citizens were clapping as talks in favor of the amendment took place prior to voting.
Mayor Allen Brown had concerns about the enforcement and record keeping with the changes and stated he felt 50/50 about the amendment.
All other directors expressed strong favor for the amendment with the exception of Ward 2’s Laney Harris who said he was concerned about possible conflict with state law.
The amendment passed six to one.
The new ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.