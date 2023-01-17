TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors convened on Tuesday following the MLK holiday.
Mayor Brown announced the city attorney, George Matteson will be resigning at the end of this month and appreciates his 10 years of service to this city and wishes him well in practicing law in his own practice.
Matteson said, “You’ve got a great group of people here and my ten years seems like very little compared to the service awards you see here each month, but thank you for the kind words.”
All items on the consent agenda passed including entering into a renewal agreement with the Texarkana Housing Authority for the services of two TAPD special patrol operations on Housing Authority properties as well as amending the Fiscal Year 2023 to include the reallocation of FY 2022 General Fund Budget for road projects.
In regular business, Ward 2 Director Laney Harris requested the board to adopt an ordinance to prescribe a method to rotate the position of Assistant Mayor among the members of the Board of Directors and change to a one-year term in the following sequence: Ward 1, Ward 6, Ward 2, Ward 4, Ward 5, and lastly Ward 3.
Director Hollibush explained, that based on the election cycle, this would allow every director to have a chance to serve as Assistant Mayor. The ordinance was passed with five yes and one nay from Director 5 Jewell.
The board approved the purchase of four 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe with police packages.
Director Ward 6 Hart asked, “How many more of those Crown Victorias do we need to be replaced?” TAPD Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan said, “Around 10 or so of the Crown Vics need to be replaced and used in admin.”
“Nine Ford Explorers are on order and expected around April or May, and those are hybrids,” said Jordan.
The board also authorized a three-year Microsoft Enterprise License Agreement for licenses used by all departments of the City in an amount not to exceed the annual fee of $57,356.45.
“This is the renewal of the enterprise agreement we do every 3 years. for utilities, CRC, and the Texas side which includes 365 for government, workstations, servers, databases, and additional email accounts,” said IT Director Brandon Uselton.
Ward 3 Director Hollibush said we have Mardi Gras coming up, in just over a month and has been talking to private citizens about coordinating and mapping the parade out.
Anyone wishing to enter a float, there is a free registration. Visit the event page to register.
Monjunis official opening date is Jan. 30.
City Manager Jay Ellington said we have narrowed down two options for proposal, up for discussion in the future.
Ellington said Texarkana received an Honorable Mention award in the category of redevelopment of downtown area tourism and creative culture of the plaza area.
Ellington also encouraged board members to pronounce “sesquicentennial.”
And Ellington congratulated Texarkana, Ark. on spending only 89% of allocated resources which helps to carry over into the next calendar year.
The board then adjourned the public to enter an executive session to appoint an interim city attorney.
The next meeting is slated for Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.