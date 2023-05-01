TEXARKANA, Ark. – Shouts of joy resounded in the Texarkana Arkansas City Hall during the Board of Directors meeting on Monday after a 5-1 vote approved the renaming of the Highway 71 viaduct after the late former mayor and board member Rev. Londell Williams.
Several representatives from the Park Avenue Baptist Church spoke to the Board in support of renaming the viaduct overpass which runs along Hickory Street to honor Williams, who served on the Texarkana, Arkansas’ Board of Directors for almost 40 years and also served as mayor during that time.
In addition, Williams was the pastor of the Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, located just east of the overpass.
Mayor Allen Brown addressed the clapping crowd by offering to sign the resolution for the viaduct’s new name right after the executive meeting.
The next Board of Directors meeting is slated for Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.