TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors met on Monday to discuss the general fund’s Fiscal Year-end.
Some of the year’s expenditures included a new fire truck, sweeper and drainage improvements.
The city’s estimated fund balance at year-end is $6,092,731.
Sales and other taxes accounted for 59 percent of budget revenues, which saw a 2 percent increase in revenues.
In the general fund balance, $8.1 million was the actual balance at year-end in 2021.
The year-end estimation for 2022 was $6.1 million and the proposed year-end balance for 2023 stands at $4.5 million.
The daily rates for Miller County Jail inmates with misdemeanors increased from $42 per day to $43.26 per day and with felony inmates, the increase was from $50 to $51.50 per day.
Mayor Allen Brown said although this year’s budget was tighter, the board worked diligently to make needed cuts and was able to give city employees a 2.5 percent raise again for the third year in a row.