TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting began with Mayor Allen Brown declaring three proclamations for the city. The first was Oct. 23 through Oct. 29th as Pro Bono Week, Oct. 28 as First Responders’ Appreciation Day and the month of November as Business Appreciation Month.
The public works director updated the board on the upcoming street projects and discussed the issue of 37 overgrown lots. Rather than placing a $200 lien on each property, which would probably not get recovered, the decision was to explore more options before voting on what to do.
Discussion then turned to a third increase in health care benefits for city employees. Directors Hart and Hollibush voted no while the other directors and mayor voted yes, so the resolution passes.
The finance director reported that currently the fire department has one vacancy to fill while the police department has seven.
City Manager Jay Ellington discussed requesting the Miller County Quorum Court to increase the county road levy to the maximum of three mills.
It was agreed that currently this is bad timing for a tax increase so, Director Roberts moved to table the vote until after speaking to the county judge for more information.
The next Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday Nov. 7.