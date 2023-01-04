TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors met Tuesday to swear in directors, to appoint committee members for 2023, and to vote on a new assistant mayor to begin the session before handling business.
The regular business included the board unanimously approving the Fiscal Year 2023 Bistate Justice Fund Budget, which was an increase from $1.4 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 to $1.6 million for 2023 due to increased capital outlay for building maintenance reported by Finance Director TyRhonda Henderson.
In addition, the board authorized the purchase of four 2023 Chevrolet Tahoes Police Package vehicles for the TAPD presented by Assistant Chief Bobby Jordan and unanimously approved by the board.
During commentary, Dir. Hart said, “I want to welcome Monjunis (Italian Café) by the interstate, which will open in a couple of days. It’s refreshing to see a new restaurant on the Ark. side of town, so I would like to encourage all citizens to support Ark. restaurants and businesses.”
In addition, the board welcomed the newly elected Director of Ward 5 Danny Jewell.
The remainder of the board of directors stays the same with Ward 1 Director Terry Roberts, who was also voted by the board as the new assistant mayor.
Ward 2 Director is Laney Harris, Ward 3 Director is Steven Hollibush, Ward 4 is Director Ulysses Brewer and Ward 6 is Director Jeff Hart.
The following are appointments to the Board of Directors’ boards, commissions and committees:
A&P commission: Directors Brewer and Hollibush
Council of governments board: Dir. Hart
Economic development committee: Directors Brown, Harris, Brewer, Jewell and Roberts
Emergency medical systems committee: Directors Brewer, Jewel and Hollibush
Employee retirement system committee- Directors Brown and Harris
Intergovernmental advisory committee: Mayor Brown and Dir. Brewer
Metropolitan planning organization policy committee: Directors Hollibush and Harris
Public Utilities Committee: Directors Brewer, Jewell and Roberts
Solid waste committee: Mayor Brown and Directors Hart and Roberts
Texarkana urban transit district board: Directors Hollibush, Harris and Hart
Finally, the next meeting is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 17, following the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday.