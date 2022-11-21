TEXARKANA, Ark. – The board of directors of Texarkana, Ark. met Monday evening to wrap up the end-of-year events and tie up some loose ends for the city.
First on the agenda was was a suggestion from Public Works Director Tyler Richards to authorize city Manager E. Jay Ellington to enter into a contract with Stan Excavating Company for the demolition of the Regency House located at 110 E. Broad Street in Ward 2.
There has been only one bidder for the project because it is such a “mess” that no one else wants to take on the project, Richards said. In addition, the building and property next door also need demolition.
Directors talked about tabling the issue, but instead Ward 6 Director Jeff Hart said, “We are putting off the inevitable, that building, and the one next door needs to come down, so I motion for its removal despite current litigation.”
The only opposition to the resolution was Mayor Allen Brown and Ward 1 Director Terry Roberts, so the resolution passed.
Next on the agenda was the adoption of a resolution authorizing the transfer of existing bonds from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company to its parent company, Good Year Tire & Rubber Company. It essentially was only a name change, and it was passed unanimously after Finance Director TyRhonda Henderson explained the function of this resolution.
Then the board adopted an ordinance to authorize Ellington to enter into a service agreement with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. It will include advertising and development of a mobile tour application as well as entering into a service agreement with Main Street Texarkana for support services including the 2022 Christmas parade, Broad Street lighting upgrade and landscape enhancements.
Lastly, it was announced that Doug Avery, who retired in 2020 as TAPD captain, is now retiring as director of communications, records and central dispatch after being in the position for four years. He worked for the city for 34 years total.
Mayor Allen Brown jokingly asked, “Who authorized this?”
Avery said, “Mr. Ellington (city manager) has been a joy to work with. He’s even been open-minded when I said we need about $2.5 million.”
“I appreciate all of you for serving our city, I got grandbabies now. But if I can help you, call me. I have enjoyed it, but it’s time for me to spend some family time, and I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he added.
“We will miss you there at bi-state, you are a great professional, but I’m happy to call you, my friend," Roberts said.
At the meetings end, Ellington announced a budget workshop will be held on Nov. 29.