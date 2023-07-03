TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors approved the Public Facilities Board to proceed with issuing approximately $22 million in revenue bond.
This includes an automatic meter system, adding fire hydrants and a customer portal for leak detection to improve water loss.
In other business, the board voted to amend the citizen communication, allowing directors an opportunity to let citizens know they understood the issue and would get back with them.
Prior to the amendment, directors were not allowed to answer a citizen during their communication time.
The board authorized the purchase of 37 body cameras for police officers from a Motorola grant funded at $14,000.
The planning commission has approved the City Comprehensive Plan but the Board tabled their vote in favor of a workshop.
The next Board meeting is slated for Monday, July 17.