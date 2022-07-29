TEXARKANA, Ark. – Allen Brown filed for his second term as Texarkana Arkansas’ mayor on Friday’s opening day for the candidacy filing period for the city election in November.
Just as he promised on June 7 in his announcement to run again, Brown was at city hall right when the doors swung open at 8 a.m.
As of lunchtime Friday, City Clerk Heather Soyars said no one else had filed yet for mayor of Texarkana, Ark.
Also up for grabs are Board of Directors’ replacements for incumbents Ward 3's Steven Hollibush, Ward 4's Ulysses Brewer and Ward 5's Barbara Miner.
So far on Friday afternoon, the only candidate filing for the Board has been Nate Goff for Ward 5.
The deadline to file for all these positions is Friday, Aug. 19 at 12 p.m.
In order to run for mayor or the Board of Directors in Arkansas, a candidate must file a signed petition with at least 50 signatures of voters, an affidavit of eligibility, a statement of financial interest and a political practices pledge.
Also required, a candidate for mayor or for the Board must be at least 21, be a qualified registered voter and a resident of the city for at least 30 days.
Candidates for the Board of Directors are required to live in the ward they wish to represent.
The general tone of the staffers at the Texarkana Arkansas City Hall, judging by the smiles as Brown delivered his papers for re-election, was excitement to see him file for mayor again.
Information on the candidacy for mayor or the Board is available at city hall in clerk’s office or online at cityoftexarkanaar.com/2022-elections/.