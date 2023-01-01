TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas kicks off the New Year with the swearing-in ceremony of incumbent Mayor Allen Brown after church services at the First United Methodist Church at Fourth and Laurel Street.
Brown claimed victory for his second four-year term on November 8, defeating political newcomer Tederal Jefferson.
Brown says, "I want to continue with the economic development and the property the city is marketing, hopefully for some big industry. I want to continue with the development downtown that will be a big boost to the economy and to continue with the Front Street stage and keep an eye on the city's finances and make sure we can keep it stable. And this is the third year in a row we have been able to give the city employee's a raise."
Brown is a businessman whose career has spanned over 32 years at Mil-Way Federal Credit Union, first as a loan officer and currently vice president and CEO since 1995.
Brown was recognized by the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 2016 for over 30 years of service and is one of the longest-tenured Area Razorback Club presidents.
Brown currently serves as chairman of the Agent Barry Live United Bowl.