TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas police are asking for the publics help in locating a homeless woman who has been reported missing by her family.
Brandy Finigan, 44, was reported missing June 23 by her daughter, who had last spoken to her mother on May 31.
Finigan is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds.
It's not known what she was wearing or if she was with anyone when she disappeared.
Finigan is known to have struggled with drug addiction.
Anyone with information on Finigan is asked to contact Det. Dakota Easley at the Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154.