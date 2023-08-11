Texarkana, Arkansas School District experiencing bus driver shortage

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As schools are starting back up across the ArkLaTex, many kids will rely on buses to get them to class. One district says it needs more drivers to fulfill the routes.
The Texarkana Arkansas School District is having difficulty recruiting and retaining drivers.
This year, TASD administrators are implementing Non-Transportation Zones around several campuses, including Fairview, Kilpatrick, North Heights and Trice elementary schools, as well as, Harmony Leadership Academy and Arkansas High School. The zones are in walking distance from each campus.
Families who live in the zones can also drop off their students early -- 7 a.m. at the elementary schools and 7:30 a.m. at the middle school and high school. Students can also walk to a nearby bus stop.
Right now, the district is short eight drivers. The district has asked office staff, mechanics and coaches to help fill in.
The salary also has been raised to $33 an hour, with benefits including paid training, medical benefits and incentives for attendance.
For more information about the Non-Transportation Zones, or to find out if your family is living within one of the zones visit the district's website.