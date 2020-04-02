Texarkana awarded $218K coronavirus recovery grant

TEXARKANA, Texas -- U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday Texarkana has been awarded a federal grant, totaling at $218,921, to help the city recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, according to the press release.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in Texarkana a high priority during the outbreak.”
The grant may be used for a range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as: public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis, or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease.