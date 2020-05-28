Texarkana bike shop reacts to bike shortage

TEXARKANA, Texas - The coronavirus pandemic has created a boost in bicycle sales and a delay in production.
When the pandemic first hit in March, bike shop owner Terry Berridge said business completely halted, but now they can hardly keep up with demand.
"We are having companies send us things, but we're not getting truck loads of bicycles, Berrodge said. "We're getting three or four of them at a time showing up, where traditionally, we would be getting loads of 30 to 40 bicycles at a time."
Berridge is the owner of Berridge Bikes in downtown Texarkana.
With a surge in business and production delays, he said the last couple of months have been a wild ride.
Berridge said their warehouse usually has about 300 or more bikes in stock, but right now it's empty.
The showroom, which houses more than 200 bikes is now stocked with only about 60 bikes.
Recently, he's also seen more first-time bike shoppers in his store.
"It's a blessing that we did get some business, but the problem is now we're going into our normal busy season and we don't have anything," Berridge said.
Berridge said the bicycle industry has already sold out of 2020 models, and is pushing forward with 2021 production.
He believes the shortage could last throughout the summer and even into the fall.
"The biggest tip I can give everyone right now is have some patience because everyone is working very hard. Everyone needs to just have a little patience and be a little flexible in what you're looking for, and you can still find something to go peddling around on," explained Berridge.
Big box stores, including Walmart and Academy Sports, have also reported a shortage of bikes.