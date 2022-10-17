TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting Monday night began with Mayor Allen Brown declaring three proclamations for the city.
The first was Oct. 23 through Oct. 29 as Pro Bono Week, Oct. 28 as First Responders’ Appreciation Day and the month of November as Business Appreciation Month.
The public works director updated the board on the upcoming street projects and discussed the issue of 37 overgrown lots. Rather than placing a $200 lien on each property, which would probably not get recovered, the decision was to explore more options before voting on what to do.
Discussion then turned to a third increase in health care benefits for city employees. Two directors voted no while the other directors and mayor voted yes, so the resolution passed.
The finance director reported that currently the fire department has one vacancy to fill while the police department has seven.
City Manager Jay Ellington discussed requesting the Miller County Quorum Court to increase the county road levy to the maximum of three mills. It was agreed that currently this is bad timing for a tax increase, so the issue was tabled until more information could be gathered from the county judge.
The next Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7.