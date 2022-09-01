TEXARKANA, Ark. – The candlelight vigil held in Texarkana for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday evening was held at the Federal Courthouse steps sponsored by the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center, Inc.
As expected, the mood was somber of the group in attendance remembering loved ones and friends lost to overdose.
Carlotta Powell, substance abuse services director at River Ridge Treatment Center welcomed the attendees.
Texarkana Arkansas Assistant Mayor Steven Hollibush introduced the program where speakers Michael and Amber Wall shared overdose effects on the family with which they were all too familiar.
Brandon Wilson spoke of his experience and gratitude to be a survivor of overdose.
And all present observed a moment of silence for the victims and families impacted by drug overdose.
The overall message of the program focused on “no more stigma, no more shame,” as education can oftentimes dispel misunderstanding.
Substance Abuse residential services at River Ridge serves 15 counties which include Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Sevier and Union.
Before visiting River Ridge, please call first at 870-774-1315.
You can visit their website at www.swacmhc.net.