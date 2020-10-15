Texarkana Chamber hosts Small Business Expo

TEXARKANA, Texas - The COVID-19 pandemic has left many small business owners hurting financially and in search of help.
The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce organized a Small Business Expo Thursday to connect businesses with the community.
The event was held on Main Street in front of the Perot Theatre and Pecan Point.
There were about 30 vendor booths, plus food trucks and activities for the kids.
A wide range of businesses from small insurance companies to bakeries participated in the event.
All 50 states have given businesses the green light to reopen with restrictions, but many business owners are still facing massive declines in revenue due to coronavirus-related closures and changes this year.
Texarkana Chamber Communications Director Natalie Haywood says small business events are important now more than ever.
"A lot of these people that are coming rely on these type of outdoor booth events and there hasn't been any," said Haywood.
Both mayors of the Texas and Arkansas side competed in a series of competitions, such as corn hole, pumpkin bowling, and pie eating.
Bets were taken and the money donated to a local charity.