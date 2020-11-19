TEXARKANA, Texas -- A 11-year-old child died Wednesday night when a gun discharged while a sibling attempted to take a gun away from him, Bowie County sheriff's deputies said Thursday in a news release.
The victim, Roland Toney, died of a single gunshot wound.
The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Warren Thomas Road. Deputies arrived to find Toney dead at the scene.
According to information given to deputies, Toney was holding a firearm that belonged to an older sibling, who was attempting to take it away when it discharged.
The investigation is ongoing.