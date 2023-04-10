TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana, Texas City Council approved an ordinance on Monday allowing MCCM Properties to rezone a 1.74-acre tract of land designed to help an employer provide housing for his workers.
The request was made by Mike Craven of Red River Lumber Co. He wants to build six duplexes for 12 employees having trouble finding good, affordable housing. Mayor Bob Bruggeman said it was the first time he had heard of a residential opportunity being offered to employees and commended Craven.
In other business, the council approved revisions to the Perot Theatre management contract proposed by the theater’s advisory committee.
City Manager David Orr reported that sales tax for the month of March, which was January sales, was $1.5 million, an increase of 10.33 percent from January of last year.
Upcoming City Council meetings are slated for once a month, beginning in May, due to the summer schedule and are as follows:
- April 24 at 6 p.m.
- May 8 at 6 p.m.
- June 12 at 6 p.m.