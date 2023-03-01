Texarkana College hosted opioid epidemic discussion

TEXARKANA, Texas - One pill can kill was the message behind an "Opioid Crisis and Fentanyl Lecture Series" hosted Wednesday morning at Texarkana College.
Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital's Dr. Matt Young says he's working with the college and community leaders to combat the opioid crisis. It's not just a national issue, but a local one.
A large group of students packed into the Levi Hall Conference room to listen to Young discuss just how dangerous fentanyl can be.
It's a powerful opioid that is legally prescribed for severe pain, but Young says it's also found in many illicit drugs, such as, counterfeit pills that are manufactured to resemble prescription drugs or even candy.
He says education is key to changing the supply and demand.
"The problem is now, every one of these counterfeit pills, six out of 10 have deadly doses of fentanyl in them. People are getting them off the street not realizing that one pill can kill, and one experimental, unfortunate time can be deadly," said Young.
Over the last couple of years, Young says drug overdoses have replaced traumatic accidents as the leading cause of deaths for people ages 18 to 45 years old.
Fentanyl also can be found in cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
Teens and adults who take illicit drugs often are not aware the substances are laced with fentanyl. According to the CDC, fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine.