TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana, Texas City Council at a meeting Monday approved the request of the Texarkana Airport Authority to purchase eight acres of land as well as voted unanimously in favor of the name for the Wagner Creek bridge at Gibson Lane.
Ward 5 Councilmember Bill Harp proposed naming the bridge after a Texarkana police officer Jason Sprague, who was killed in the line of duty on June 14, 2013. The resolution passed and the bridge is to be named the “Officer Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge.”
Sprague suffered fatal injuries from a hit-and-run crash while attending to a disturbance call at Grady T. Wallace Park. He died the following morning.
Next on the agenda was the resolution to authorize the Texarkana Airport Authority to purchase eight acres of land adjoining the new airport.
Airport Director Paul Mehrlich provided a presentation updating the council members on the status and plans for the Texarkana Regional Airport. Tyler Brown was also present at the meeting who represents the real estate interests for the airport.
Regarding the purchase, Mehrlich explained the airport authority had built a taxiway situated where they are building the new terminal building. There is an adjoining piece of land owned by the Chamber of Commerce which is right in front of their taxiway. So, they wanted to acquire that to have a nice block of land to create a longer taxiway and to develop and create more local jobs.
The city council unanimously approved this request as well.