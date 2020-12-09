TEXARKANA, Texas - An inmate from the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana has died after a battle with COVID-19.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Ronald Hovey, 68, died Monday.
Hovey tested positive on Nov. 13 and was taken to a hospital for treatment on the Nov. 20. His condition worsen and was placed on a ventilator on Nov. 28, the FBP said.
Hovey had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.
He was serving a 15 years sentence for aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine. He had been in custody since March 5.
