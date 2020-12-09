FCI Texarkana faces more cutbacks

TEXARKANA, Texas - An inmate from the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana has died after a battle with COVID-19. 

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Ronald Hovey, 68, died Monday. 

Hovey tested positive on Nov. 13 and was taken to a hospital for treatment on the Nov. 20. His condition worsen and was placed on a ventilator on Nov. 28, the FBP said.  

Hovey had long-term pre-existing medical conditions. 

He was serving a 15 years sentence for aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine. He had been in custody since March 5.

To learn more about his case click here

0
0
0
1
0

Tags



Load comments