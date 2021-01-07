TEXARKANA, Texas – A 47-year-old federal inmate pleaded guilty to a federal violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.
Jason Josh Parmeley pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempt to obtain contraband in prison Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven. In his plea agreement, Parmeley agreed to be sentenced to 60 to 80 months of imprisonment following his current term of incarceration, which will elapse in 2028.
According to information presented in court, Parmeley, while an inmate at FCI Texarkana, joined others in smuggling Buprenorphine into the institution. Parmeley facilitated communication between the participants, intending the drugs to be distributed to inmates at the institution. Parmeley was also participating in a scheme and conspiracy to commit wire fraud while he was incarcerated.
Under federal statutes, Parmeley faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.